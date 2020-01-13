Man escapes wrath of angry mob after flopped suicide attempt in Nairobi’s CBD – VIDEO

A middle-aged man was on Monday afternoon beaten up by members of the public before being rescued by the police after a failed suicide attempt within Nairobi’s Central Business District.

The man, who kept referring to himself as Jesus, climbed up a traffic light post at the junction of Kimathi Street and Kenyatta Avenue, attracting a huge crowd of onlookers.

He then tied his neck on the street light with a thin rope.

As he threatened to jump, members of the public urged him to make go his threats.

“Mimi ni Yesu, nakuja nyumba,” he said before jumping down.

He landed on the ground without the rope which he had initially tied on his neck and immediately got up on his feet.

But members of the public confronted him while demanding to know why he had attempted to take his own life.

The ensuing commotion attracted police officers to the scene.

However, the man, who appeared uninjured from the fall, wrestled the officers who had come to rescue him from angry members of the public.

The officers, with the help of some members of the public, had to use force to restrain the man who was becoming uncontrollable.

They finally subdued and handcuff him before taking him away.