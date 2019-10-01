Man arrested, ignition key broken during city hall’s operation on double parking – VIDEO

A motorist whose car was clamped on Tuesday morning for double parking landed in more trouble after he was arrested moments after the officers spoiled his ignition key.

The motorist, who had parked outside Nation Centre, Kimathi Street, claimed that he was dropping a passenger when the city askaris pounced on him.

In the midst of the scuffle, the motorist’s car key was destroyed, causing a commotion as the driver demanded for a new set from one of the county askaris.

The 30-minute long standoff ended with the askaris arresting the man and towing his vehicle.

According to the director of parking at City Hall Tom Tinega, the man was arrested and is awaiting to be charged at the City Hall court for obstruction and resisting arrest.

“When a vehicle has been clamped where it has been double parked it was being towed then he resisted that. That is the reason why he now had to be arrested. He was arrested alongside other four people from the members of the public was charging the enforcement team. He is now being held at City Hall at the courts waiting to be charged,” said Mr Tinega.

BLOCK SLOTS

The incident comes days after Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko announced measures to deal with rogue motorists, and parking boys and security guards who block slots within the CBD.

He claimed areas around Nation Centre were a haven for motorists who park without paying the Sh200 daily fee.

Sonko also instructed his City Council team to ensure no vehicle is double parking.

Watch the video below: