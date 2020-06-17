Mama Sarah: Barack Obama was born in the US

Barack Obama’s grandmother, Mama Sarah Obama, has added her voice in the ragging family feud over the place of birth of the retired US President.

K24 TV has quoted Mama Sarah saying that her world famous grandson, who visited her in Siaya in 2018, was born in Hawaii, in the US.

Her comments come a day after Barack’s half-brother Malik Obama stirred a massive storm with claims that Obama was born at the Coast General Hospital in Mombasa.

Malik has fallen out with Barack in recent times and has even conducted several media interviews in the US accusing his brother of being stingy.

Malik, who unsuccessfully contested for the Siaya gubernatorial seat in 2013, has even openly supported Donald Trump, who is Barack’s political opponent.

Malik’s claims over Barack’s place of birth have now put him at loggerheads with his younger sister, Auma, who blasted him for being “blindly consumed by jealousy and bitterness” over his younger brother’s great achievements in life.

The development comes days after Malik backed Deputy President William Ruto’s bid for the presidency in 2022.