Malik Obama now exposes the Barack Obama who ‘got rich and became a snob’

Retired US President Barack Obama with his half brother Malik Obama at Oval Office in White House on April 16, 2014. PHOTO | FILE

Barack Obama’s half-brother, Malik Obama, in his late onslaught has called the former US president a ‘snob’ and urged Americans to reelect President Donald Trump.

Malik, 62, in an interview with the New York Post claimed his estranged half-brother, the 44th president of the US, “got rich and became a snob.”

BIG BAD BROTHER

“He got rich and became a snob. What I saw was he was the kind of person that wants people to worship him. He needs to be worshipped and I don’t do that. I am his older brother so I don’t do that,” said Malik.

The interview done via Skype from his home in Nyang’oma Kogelo village, Siaya County, was meant to promote Malik’s new book titled Big Bad Brother From Kenya, which was released in July.

The two half-brothers first met in 1985, when Barack was 24, and they had a close relationship for years. Malik was Obama’s best man at his wedding to Michelle in 1992.

But the relationship got sour after Barack was elected president with disputes over which Kenyan relatives would be invited to Barack’s inauguration, among other things.

Things took an uglier turn when Malik, soon after the 2008 election, announced plans to create the ‘Barack H. Obama Foundation,’ ostensibly named after their father.

BIG FIGHT

“We had a big fight on the phone because he was not in support and insisted I shut down the website and not continue with the foundation. He had his reasons but I was not having any of it,” Malik writes in his book, according to the New York Post.

“We talked late into the night that night. He threatened to ‘cut me off’ if I continued with the idea,” Malik said.

In the book, Malik also writes about how Barack declined to give the family Sh2 million ($20,000) in 2014 to ferry the body of their aunt Zeituni Onyango to Kenya for burial. She died poor in the US.

He claims Barack said the amount was too much and only gave them Sh500,000 ($5,000).

“We needed to pay for the bills and the cost of her transportation back to Kenya. (Barack) asked me how much and I told him roughly $20,000. This was too much he said,” Malik writes.

“She really had been good to him. I don’t understand how somebody who claimed to be a relative or a brother can behave the way that he’s behaving, be so cold and ruthless, and just turn his back on the people he said were his family,” Malik said.

TRUMP SUPPORTER

Unsurprisingly, Malik is supporting President Donald Trump’s re-election in November, after gaining infamy in 2016 for siding with Trump against Hillary Clinton.

“(I’m) 110% still with Trump. He’s not fake. He tells us the way he sees it. He’s bold and fearless and he’s tough,” Malik said.

He went on to mock Democratic nominee Joe Biden, saying he is too old and weak to win.

“I don’t think he’s going to make it. His teeth are falling off. He looks like he’s going to drop dead.”

Malik and Barack are sons of Barack Hussein Obama Sr, a Kenyan economist who died in a car accident in 1982.