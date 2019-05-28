Malema excites SA Parliament with jig, then catches handshake fever

EFF leader Julius Malema dances his way to be sworn in as MP in South Africa's 6th Parliament. PHOTO | SCREENSHOT

South African youthful politician Julius Malema entertained parliamentarians during his swearing in as MP as he pulled off a vosho dance on the House floor.

An exuberant Malema, when called in to take the oath of office, emerged with the dance as his sixth parliament colleagues cheered him on.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party leader, who emerged third in the just concluded presidential election, joked about how the Speaker will not manage to control 44 members of his party after a tough time with EFF’s 25 MPs in the previous parliament.

The party elected members wear red overalls and red berets to parliament and have been a force to reckon with during debates.

Malema, during his speech, urged President Cyril Ramaphosa to engage the right people to ensure policies are formulated for the benefit of all South Africans.

After Malema’s speech in which he also congratulated Ramaphosa on his election, the president stood up from his seat and shook the controversial and combative politician’s hand.

Earlier on the President applauded EFF ’s performance in the election stating, “You guys did well, jealous down.”

Ramaphosa and Malema have had a frosty relationship with the latter always calling the President out on public policy.

Malema’s party which was founded in 2013 has participated in two general elections and grew its votes by more than 700,000.