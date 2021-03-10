Makena Njeri quits BBC after three years

Christine Njeri also known as Makena who is a TV producer, actress and director during a past interview with Nairobi News. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

Media personality Makena Njeri has announced her departure from British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) after three years.

In a post on Instagram, Makena, who has been working said BBC had built her as a journalist and challenged her to think differently as she talked to her global audience.

“Every beautiful story has a beginning and a powerful ending. This has been my journey working at the Beeb for the last three years! I have been built as a journalist in a way I never imagined. Challenged to think different and talk to a global audience in every story I reported on,” she posted.

While at BBC, Makena says she achieved great excellence while engaging the audience in different platforms.

Apart from inspiring the youth in Africa, her program also got nominated for the Emmys in 2019.

“This beautiful journey made me achieve great excellence doing stories that constantly hit the millions when it came to audience engagement on different platforms. I worked on a program BBC What’s New that inspires the youth in Africa to reach for the stars and everything is possible through the stories we told.

“We got nominated for the Emmys in 2019 such a great milestone for me as a journalist on the team.”

After three years at BBC, Makena says she leaves the media house with great lessons.

“I leave with so many beautiful life-changing lessons as a journalist and as an individual and I will forever be grateful to the great @bbcafrica @bbc for the opportunity of a lifetime,” she added.

However, Makena did not reveal her next move, but says she is ready for a new challenge.

“The next stage is set for my life, and I am ready to take up the new challenge 😊. We stay winning and elevating always!,” she said.