Makau Mutua: I can’t work for Ruto; not now, not ever





Deputy President William Ruto has reportedly reached out to respected columnist and academician Prof Makau Mutua over a possible working relationship ahead of the 2022 polls.

Prof Mutua, who is a harsh critic of the DP and also the chair of the Kenya Human Rights Commission, made the revelation on his weekly column in the Sunday Nation.

RUTO’S OFFER

Mutua claims that he ‘recently’ received the request to work with Ruto via an emissary.

Even though he did not expound on the details of this offer, Mutua, who has been consistent in his criticism of Ruto, adds that he has rejected the offer outright, and with reasons.

“Several weeks ago, I was bamboozled when a top commander in Deputy President William Ruto’s campaign locomotive begged me to work with them to get the man from Sugoi to State House in 2022,” wrote Prof Mutua.

NEVER EVER

“Today, I give the answer. Mr Ruto and his campaign team should read my lips – or rather the words from the tip of my pen. The answer is nyet. I can’t – and won’t – work with Mr Ruto. Never. Ever. Case closed,” Prof Mutua explained.

In justifying his reasons, Mutua explains the corruption allegations levelled against the DP, plus the allegations of crimes against humanity at the International Criminal Court (ICC) which the DP has since been acquitted, as some of the reasons he believes President Uhuru Kenyatta’s current number two is a hard sell.

Ruto is seeking to replace President Kenyatta whose term of office expires in 2022.

But the DP is likely to face competition from among other opposition leaders Raila Odinga, Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi and Senator Gideon Moi.