Magufuli makes phone call to his new BFF Uhuru on live TV – VIDEO

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday morning sent government delegation to Tanzania to return stolen gold worth Sh100 million that was seized last year.

The delegation, led by Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma, was welcomed to Tanzania by the Tanzania President John Magufuli.

While making his speech, President Magufuli made a live call to Uhuru to acknowledge the recipient of the gold but President Kenyatta on two occasions failed to pick the call.

President Magufuli continued with his speech only later to get missed calls from President Kenyatta. He immediately returned the call.

“Naona Kenyatta ananipigia, kumbe ameshapiga mara mingi,” said Magufuli as he called Kenyatta back.

This is how their phone conversation went:

Kenyatta: Habari yako ndungu yangu.

Magufuli: Mzuri.

Kenyatta: Pole nilikuwa kwa kamkutano kadogo hapa.

Magufuli: Nakushukuru sana mheshimiwa Rais, dada yangu Monica ameshashusha mizigo wote na nimeona ni wenyewe.

Kenyatta: Asante asante asante. Mali ya wananchi lazima irudi kwa wananchi.

Magufuli: Sawa kabisa.

Kenyatta went on to address the gathering through phone call on loud speaker.

The phone conversation by the two leaders went on for a while to the amusement of those in attendance.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji handed over 35.34 kilograms of gold, TZs 170 million, $ 77,500 and Sh 171,600.

The cash has been in Kenya since 2004.

The gold was recovered on February 15, 2018 at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport by the Kenya police who suspect the gold was being smuggled from Tanzania to Dubai.

The gold had been at the Central Bank of Kenya for safe keeping.

The return of the gold was agreed on during President Kenyatta’s visit to Tanzania early in July.

Also present from the Kenyan side was Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti and the Attorney General Paul Kihara.