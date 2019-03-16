What Kenyan party lovers requested from visiting Madagascan President

A picture capturing President Uhuru Kenyatta and Andry Rajoelina, the President of the Republic of Madagascar has excited Kenyans on Twitter, for obvious reasons.

Mr Rajoelina was among the head of states who came in the country for the ‘One Planet Summit’ held at the United Nations Headquarters, which discussed renewable energy in Africa, financing the private sector and new innovation models.

The photo captured President Kenyatta and President Rajoelina shaking hands at State House, Nairobi.

However, Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) were more fascinated by President Rajoelina’s past career as a disc jockey (DJ).

I was delighted to host my friend H.E. Andry Rajoelina, the President of the Republic of Madagascar, at State House, Nairobi #KenyaMadagascarRelations | @SE_Rajoelina pic.twitter.com/Vpx9EflK6C — Uhuru Kenyatta (@UKenyatta) March 15, 2019

Kenyans online flooded President Kenyatta’s Twitter timeline to make song requests to the Madagascan president.

Some users went as far as begging the visiting head of state to create a mix tape for Kenya.

President Rajoelina surprised many after rising into politics 11 years ago.

His popularity was stemmed from his previous career of promoting parties in the capital Antananarivo hence earning the Nickname “the disc jockey”.

Here are some of the funniest comments by KOT:

“Demakufu in Statehouse,” BanditEconomy tweeted.

“Tell him to do us a mix,” Kennedy Omogi suggested.

“Si ulikuwa na wageni wengi this week, I hope walikuja na shopping,” said Boniface Githinji.

“Is this the DJ?” Mejja Gitonga asked.

“The DJ himself,” Kimani Mwangi wrote.

“DJ Andry is in the building party people,” Gatimu Jeff said.