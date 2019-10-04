Love-struck beer empress Anerlisa mulls permanent move to TZ

Keroche Breweries Heiress Anerlisa Muigai is considering to permanently move to Tanzania to be with her husband singer Ben Pol.

Anerlisa who is currently in Dar es salaam, said that Ben Pol has been trying hard to convince her to make the big move. She is, however, yet to make up her mind.

“My baby has been trying to convince me all day to move to Tanzania permanently but I am not sure how possible that would be. Ooh btw my mum still looks at me as a 12 year old. She still calls me to find out if I have eaten or not and also what time I’ll be sleeping Mum’s (sic) are everything,” wrote Anerlisa Muigai.

The two started dating last year after she invited him (Ben Pol) to take part in an event organised by her Nero company, makers of Executive water.

In January this year, she introduced the singer to her parents.

Two months later Ben Pol proposed to Anerlisa while the two were on holiday at an undisclosed location with the bride to be gushing over her engagement ring on social media.