Lofty Matambo announces exit from KTN News

KTN News Swahili news anchor Lofty Matambo, who has announced his exit from the station. PHOTO | COURTESY

KTN News Swahili anchor Lofty Matambo on Sunday announced his exit from the Standard Group Limited-owned tv station.

Matambo announced his exit in an emotional speech after anchoring the 7pm bulletin saying he joined KTN as an amateur, but he had grown in leaps and bounds over the years.

“My supporters you’re worthy as gold, let us continue to value each other even outside of the newsroom and we will meet again pretty soon,” he said.

He had worked at KTN for the past seven and a half years and hosted the Kimasomaso talk show in addition to anchoring prime-time TV news bulletins.

Matambo also hosted the Shangwe na Matambo, a Sunday morning show on Radio Maisha.

He looked back at the highlights of his stint at the station and thanked the media house for the opportunity, even as he failed to reveal his next career move.

“For the zeal to have an upright society, I brought you Kimasomaso to condemn the evil in the society and uphold the good. They reached out to me and I answered the call, the call to say goodbye and pursue other things outside The Standard Media Group. Thanks to Standard Group PLC for this chance. Thanks to journalists, fellow anchors and editors. Thank you for being patient with me. Let us interact out there and God willing, we shall meet again,” he added.