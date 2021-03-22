Lizz Ntonjira among five women awarded in inaugural Lioness Awards

Media personality Lizz Ntonjira is among five women who were celebrated in the weekend during the inaugural Lioness Awards.

The Jennifer Riria Foundation, in collaboration with Master Made Studios, held the awards during a colourful ceremony at the Serena Hotel, Nairobi.

The ceremony was centered on this year’s International Women’s Day themes Choose To Challenge and Women In Leadership.

The awards championed by Dr Jennifer Riria, recognised women aged 35 and under, in line with this year’s International Women’s day theme, choose to challenge odds each day.

The awards celebrated women in five categories, Kasiva Mutua (Arts & Entertainment), Suzanne Silantoi (Leadership and governance), Lizz Ntonjira (Media), Carine Umutoniwase (Social Impact) and Evelyn Kasina (Entrepreneurship & Finance).

“This is the first award ceremony of its kind, and we as JRF have chosen to reward outstanding lionesses for their role in breaking the glass ceiling and inspiring younger ladies to do the same,” said Denise Kemunto, the foundation’s CEO.

“The future of the Lioness Awards is to create a network of women-thought leaders who are looking for peer to peer networking, to expand their social capital sphere, or are interested in mentoring younger women who are emerging leaders,” said Mbarathi Karuga, Master Made Studios Executive Director.