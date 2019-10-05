Lilian Muli claps back at fan who commented about her ‘exposed’ boobs

Citizen TV News anchor Lilian Muli has lit up social media after having to defend her boob from a fan on Instagram.

The mother of two posted a passport-size picture of herself capturing her face and a section of her torso.

In the photo, she is wearing a pink off-shoulder top exposing sections of her breast. The post attracted numerous comments from online users but it is one particular remark by a fan that appeared to have angered the mother of two.

The fan who goes by the name siligoi_waaat on social media asked. “Huku ni kujiuza, sasa mtiti nnje, manake?”

Which Ms Muli responded saying, “kuuza maembe, maharagwe au mchicha? Wewe inaonekana uko sokoni lakini jamani sina unachosaka…labda kesho.”

This opened an avenue for others to join in the conversation.

“Kama Hana, akae na mama yake. Asikukule kichwa tafazali Lilian,” said wairimu197.

“Perfect cleavage. Achana na idlers,” wrote clariseosore.

“Lilian ameamua kurusha majibu za wa TZ,” commented elceyjonnes.

“Kiswahili kitukuzwe,” stated sham.abbas.