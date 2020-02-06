Lee Njiru: Let’s do a DNA test, if I’m really Moi’s son, then I can claim something

Lee Njiru, the long-serving press secretary of the late President Daniel Arap Moi has broken the silence on his striking resemblance with the deceased former head of state.

Njiru, who worked for Moi for 44 years, has been a topic of discussion since the former president’s death on Tuesday morning.

Kenyans on social media were quick to point out that Njiru who appeared on TV interviews looked like a younger Moi.

Appearing on Citizen TV’s JKLive on Wednesday evening, Njiru refuted the claims and he said he looked more like Mzee Moi’s younger brother and not a son.

“I was born in 1949 in Embu, Mzee Moi had not been to Embu during that time. I look like a younger brother not like a son…” he explained.

Njiru also joked that he was ready to undergo a DNA test to put the matter to rest.

“Yes, let’s do a DNA, or 1000 DNAs and if it is said I’m Moi’s son, then I can claim something,” he said.

Njiru also reiterated that Moi was between 102 and 103 years at the time of his death.

“I will confirm this to you, Mzee had told me not to look at his ID card, I want to correct you, Moi was between 102 and 103-years-old not 95-years-old like everyone is saying,” Njiru said.