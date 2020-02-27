Lawyer Njonjo Mue holds solo public prayer for ‘the fall of Uhuru Kenyatta’

Renowned lawyer and human rights defender Njonjo Mue on Thursday afternoon held a solo prayer at Uhuru Park for ‘the fall of President Uhuru Kenyatta’.

Mr Mue had asked Kenyans to join him for prayers to ask God to remove President Kenyatta from power, but his calls went unheeded as only he and a handful of journalists showed up at the venue.

SILENT PRAYER

A pensive Mue sat alone at the presidential dais and silently prayed for more than 10 minutes after which he stood in front of the dais, with a copy of the Constitution of Kenya in his hands.

He then proceeded to read the Oath President Kenyatta took when he was sworn into office after winning the 2017 Presidential Elections.

According to Mue, the president has failed to keep the promises he made to Kenyans before God.

In a statement Wednesday, the veteran activist said President Kenyatta’s government is a threat to the country.

“Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta and the government he leads have become an existential threat to our country, to our children and our children’s children,” he said.

COURT OF HEAVEN

He further claimed that President Kenyatta is above the Kenyan laws and, therefore, he should be taken to the “Court of Heaven”.

“Uhuru Kenyatta has power and he has money. He is above our laws and our courts. But there is one Court where our voice is heard and our evidence cannot be destroyed. It is the Court of Heaven. And it is to that Court that we are now taking him,” he said.

Speaking to Nairobi News, Mue said he turned to God because He alone has the power to save Kenyans from President Kenyatta.

“During that hour of prayer, we shall lay our charges against Uhuru Kenyatta and his government before God. And we shall ask God to remove Uhuru Kenyatta and his government from power. For where two or three are gathered together in my name, I am there in the midst of them,” he said.