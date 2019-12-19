Lawyer Havi offends Lindah Ogutu with ‘kubwa kubwa’ sexist comment

Lawyer Nelson Havi has rubbed media personality Lindah Ogutu the wrong way with his sexist comments on social media.

The lawyer tagged Lindah on Twitter on a video of ODM leader Raila Odinga publicly declaring that he is now younger and hence he wanted a ‘ndogo ndogo’.

The video of Odinga at a barber shop went viral on Wednesday on social media.

Odinga jokingly made the comment after getting a haircut, manicure and pedicure services at the Miss White Hair Studio and Spa.

Mimi na tafuta kubwa kubwa. Mko wapi @lindahoguttu? ^DoS pic.twitter.com/U2hRHMf9JY — Nelson Havi (@NelsonHavi) December 18, 2019

While reacting to the post, Havi said he does not want a ‘ndogo ndogo’ like Baba, but rather prefers a ‘kubwa kubwa’.

He then tagged Lindah to his comment.

“Mimi na tafuta kubwa kubwa. Mko wapi @lindahoguttu? ” Havi posted.

His comments did not go well with the journalist who asked the lawyer not to drag Odinga into his sentiments because she sees him as a father figure.

“Wakili, this man @RailaOdinga is the closest I have to a dad… he made that clear when he came to bury dad… So vitu zingine mnasema ni kumkosea heshima,” Lindah posted.

Wakili, this man @RailaOdinga is the closest I have to a dad…..he made that clear when he came to Bury dad….. So vitu zingine mnasema ni kumkosea heshima. — Lindah Oguttu (@lindahoguttu) December 19, 2019

The KTN News anchor did not relent on her position when other twitter users joined in in the conversation and tried to calm her down.

You can't do that with a man I consider my father…… That's a no — Lindah Oguttu (@lindahoguttu) December 19, 2019