Lavington Security guard arrested for allegedly killing UoN student

By Hilary Kimuyu March 12th, 2020 1 min read

Detectives on Wednesday evening arrested a security guard suspected to have killed a University of Nairobi student last week which led to riots by students from the learning institution.

Spencer Kipkorir Kosgey, a Lavington Security guard and a supervisor, is alleged to have been involved in the beating to death of Elisha Otieno Odeng alias Ras last Wednesday.

“The deceased succumbed to injuries allegedly inflicted by Lavington Security guards led by their supervisor at (the) main campus on the evening of Wednesday 4th March 2020,” a police statement said.

Police said they were still investigating to bring all those involved to justice.

On Monday, UoN students went on the rampage protesting the death of Odeng. The irate students set on fire one of the abandoned hostels during the Monday evening protests.

Samuel Ayoma, a student leader, said that the victim was allegedly clobbered by guards who later abandoned him at the Central Park, near the main campus.

The students condemned the alleged killing of their colleague saying they have on several occasions raised concern over the high-handedness of security guards at the institution.

