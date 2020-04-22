Late Ken Walibora’s phone reveals crucial leads to investigators

Detectives from DCI’s Homicide Division are following a new crucial lead in the investigation into the death of prolific author Ken Walibora.

Sources familiar with the progress of the investigations have told Nairobi News that after analysing Walibora’s phone, sleuths have established they was a dispute between him and a local publisher – a few days before he died.

Nairobi News understands that the dispute was about a book authored by the celebrated author.

Homicide detectives took over the case of his death after it emerged that his body had facial injuries and a deep knife wound on his right arm.

According to government pathologist Johansen Oduor, who conducted the postmortem, Walibora had also lost two of his teeth and had a blood clot in his head, further deepening the controversy surrounding the celebrated author’s death.

“He had a cracked jaw on his right side, his right hand was broken and also he had a clot on his right side of the head, and he had lost two teeth all these are common with a motor vehicle accident,” said Dr Oduor.

An injury on his right arm is what the chief government pathologist said needed further investigation by the government, as his death continued to puzzle many.

“He had a wound cut caused by a sharp knife on the space between his thumb and the index finger which is not familiar with motor vehicle accidents,” he added.

This revelation by Dr Oduor sheds more light on the initial reports that Ken Walibora had been knocked down by a matatu along Landhies road in Nairobi.