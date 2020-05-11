Larry Madowo: Being on Twitter is pointless!

How would you feel if you had 1.8 million followers on twitter? For media personality and journalist Larry Madowo, it’s all pointless.

Madowo, who has been on Twitter for 11 years, rubbished the platform in a post he shared saying, “11 years and 1.8 million followers later, I am now more convinced than ever that Twitter is probably pointless. I’ve wasted my life. What are we doing here?” he tweeted.

In 2018 when he was reminded of his milestone of reaching 60,000 tweets on the social networking platform, he still rubbished it and said, “I’ve wasted my life,”

His fans had mixed reactions to the tweet with some asking him to delete his Twitter account.

If twitter is pointless, delete your account then. — kipkoech mitei Rober (@MiteiRober) May 9, 2020

We are just following you, not knowing you've lost the way. — King Espoir XVII (@blackpimpernel2) May 9, 2020

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂Turn the followers into money! Think Larry think — Rono Shamron💥🇰🇪 (@RonoTheeDon) May 9, 2020

Me too bruh..gimme your account..let me lift of the burden on your hands👊🏽 — SAMURAI! (@iamGitau) May 9, 2020

Monetise! Turn it into $1.8m or €1.8m or £1.8m, or even Kshs.1.8m! 😉 — JoshMali (@joshmali) May 9, 2020

Hi Larry, I'm Enock from Twitter Support. Can we delete your account? — ENOCK BETT (@ThisIsBett) May 9, 2020

The former NTV presenter quit his job at the BBC’s Nairobi bureau in July 2019 and relocated to the United States for further studies at the Columbia University in New York as a full-time student.