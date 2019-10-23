Ladies, sell your bodies and stop asking men for money – Huddah

Kenyan socialite Huddah Monroe has dished out a controversial piece of advice to women on how to stop borrowing money from men.

The socialite-cum-businesslady, who is known to speak her mind, baffled her fans on Tuesday, after she advised women to sell their bodies, save some money and open businesses.

“If you are a woman, stop borrowing 24-7. Go sell that p***y. Save the money and start selling groceries. Nothing in life is f*****g free. Everyone works hard for their sh*t,” wrote Huddah on her Insta stories.

Route to her success

She did not say if this was her route to her current success.

The self-proclaimed “boss lady” advised women not to depend on men for financial support without building their own personal life.

“I know telling people to sell p***y is bad advice but Ah! But whoever its (SIC) directed to some chronic borrowers know themselves. Do whatever, as long as don’t put your problems on people every day and get mad when they cut you off! It’s that simple! Everyone is hustling to make ends meet. No free biz!”

The Kenyan socialite owns a successful cosmetic line “Huddah” that sells lipsticks, eye shadow palettes and makeup wipes. She also owns a fashion line “Rebel by howdah” which was launched in 2018.

In August 2018, the 27-year-old admitted to being in a stable relationship for a year and claimed to be in love. The socialite is yet to reveal the man who is warming her heart.