‘Kwendeni huko’! Kipchumba Murkomen curses after being heckled at BBI event

There were tense moments when Senate majority leader Kipchumba Murkomen was heckled by delegates in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s presence during the unveiling of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report at the Bomas of Kenya.

A staunch defender of Deputy President William Ruto who also was in attendance, Murkomen found himself on the receiving end of boos after suggesting that the organisers of the function had sidelined leaders allied to the DP.

“Today’s programme has been skewed to exclude other people from expressing their views,” he claimed.

But the crowd appeared agitated by that comment and started telling him to shut up.

It required the intervention of his colleague Yusuf Haji (Garissa) to calm down the crowd consisting of thousands of delegates before Murkomen was allowed to continue with his speech.

He ended his address with: “Kwendeni huko!”

Among those present at Bomas are Cabinet Secretaries, governors, members of Parliament and County Assemblies, former legislators as well as leaders of political parties.

The BBI report aims to among others, unite Kenyans from all walks of life while also ensuring an end to bickering, fights and post-election violence.