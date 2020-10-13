Kwalanda proposes to Joyce Maina during Switch Tv anniversary





Switch TV Presenter Tony Kwalanda and his colleague Joyce Maina are officially engaged.

It has emerged that Kwalanda proposed to his colleague and actress Joyce on Friday evening, the same night the station was celebrating its second anniversary.

Kwalanda, who recently joined Switch TV after being laid off from K24, posted a photo on his Instagram showing his hand and that of Joyce while showing off her engagement ring.

They lovebirds also confirmed their engagement during The Night of Stars show hosted by Dr. Ofweneke.

“These beautiful hands deserve what you can clearly see,” Kwalanda told Dr. Ofweneke when he sought confirmation on their engagement.

On her part, the lovestruck Joyce said Kwalanda was a gentleman who treated her like a queen.

The engagement between the two tv presenters came barely a month after rumors of Joyce’s alleged secret relationship with gospel DJ Mo went viral sending tongues wagging.

She denied the rumours saying she did now know Dj Mo at a personal level and later posted a picture of her and her boo but hid his face using an emoji leaving her followers speculating.