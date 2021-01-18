KTN News anchor Grace Kuria quits the station





Media personality and KTN News anchor Grace Kuria has called it quits at the Mombasa road-based station owned by Standard Media Group.

While hosting the station’s Sunday lunchtime bulletin, the Beyond the Scars host announced that that was her last bulletin on KTN News.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to say thank you, thank you to God, thank you to my family, thank you to Standard Media Group management, thank you to you (viewers), and to my colleagues for the love, the criticism (and) encouragement. Kilicho na mwanzo kina mwisho and this has been my last broadcast on KTN News and KTN Home,” she said.

Ms Kuria joined the tv station in January 2019 after being poached from K24 TV where she had been working as a camera operator.

Sources at the Mombasa road-based media house told Nairobi News that she was venturing outside the into media.

“She is not leaving to join another media house, that is what I know. Maybe she will be back on our TV screen but at a later time. For now, she is focusing on a project away from this field of media.

Last year, Ms Kuria tweeted about her struggle with a disease that took away her ability to walk disrupting her work attendance for some months as she learnt to walk again.

“I’ve never really understood how everything happened when I was unwell, from being whole to relearning how to walk, stand, sit, to a diagnosis of ‘no cure’ and finally getting healed,” she wrote.

“I started feeling unwell around May and went to see a doctor at my local clinic. By June, the pain had become too much, and I was admitted to the Aga Khan Hospital. However, the doctors could not find the diagnosis. Despite the cessation of movement in and out of Nairobi at the time, my mum had to find ways to come and stay with me in the hospital as I couldn’t do much by myself,” Ms Kuria shared then.

She had to undergo physiotherapy to fully regain her mobility at the time.