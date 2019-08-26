Kriss Darlin trolled for his kneeling stunt to win Baba’s favour

Popular MC and DJ Kriss Darlin has become the butt of online jokes and trolls for the kneeling stunt that he pulled on Sunday in an effort to win the favour of ODM party, Raila Odinga, ahead of the forthcoming by-election in Kibra constituency.

Kriss Darlin is among several aspirants in the Kibra by-election after the seat was left vacant following the death of Ken Okoth who succumbed to cancer on July 26, 2019.

ON HIS KNEES

The DJ made the most of his chance to address a crowd that witnessed the unveiling of ODM aspirants on Sunday at Kamukunji grounds, by going on his knees to implore Odinga to hand him the party ticket.

The DJ pleaded with Odinga to “hold his hand” through the process even as he promised to fight for the ODM leader, should he become the area’s next MP.

“I have heard that there are many young men in Parliament fighting Baba (Raila), allow me as their fellow youth to go fight them in there as you wait to fight in 2022,” he said while kneeling before Odinga.

His startling action attracted great interest from the online community, with many trolling him for ‘stooping’ too low.

“What a disgrace? Kneeling before a fellow human being! Stop all calling Kriss Darling a YOUTH! Playing music around the youths doesn’t make you one,” @beatambutei commented.

DISGRACEFUL

“Kriss Darling has really lost his equanimity,” tweeted @OsamaOtero.

“As a Whip to the Men’s Conference Council I hereby dismiss the Person of Kriss Darling for his disgraceful action of kneeling before Baba Raila Odinga for an ODM Ticket Yesterday at Kibra Constituency As Men we all agreed to always Fight. Not to Beg for what we want,” @HezMureithi posted.

“Kriss Darling you have not only failed Kenyan youths for kneeling down for Raila Odinga but you have abused the commandments of rastalivity. Thou shall you not kneel down to a man but only JAH!” @manywelecaleby tweeted.

“Kriss Darling want to be nominated to go ‘defend Raila’ in Parliament but not represent Kibra people, participate in enacting laws, sponsoring bills and keeping GoK in check. He doesn’t even deserve the nomination slot, let alone contest the Kibra seat,” said @KellyGitahi.

“Hiyo sarakasi ya kriss darling kneeling before raila ni upuzi, he says he need to go to parliament to defend Raila not even the people of Kibra,” @ItsKemey commented.