Kriss Darlin kneels before Raila, begs for ODM ticket in Kibra by-election – VIDEO

Popular MC and DJ Kriss Darlin on Sunday surprised many when he knelt before Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader, Raila Odinga, seeking the ODM ticket in the upcoming by-election in Kibra constituency.

The spectacle happened at Kamukunji grounds when the party unveiled several aspirants for the parliamentary seat which fell vacant following the death of Ken Okoth.

When given a chance to speak, the DJ pleaded with Odinga to hold his hand through the process even as he promised to fight for the ODM leader, should he become the area’s next MP.

“I have heard that there are many young men in Parliament fighting Baba (Raila), allow me as their fellow youth to go fight them in there as you wait to fight in 2022,” he said while kneeling before Odinga.

He further stated he was ready to take a bullet for the ODM leader if that would let him lead the country in 2022.

“Let them shoot me, if it means that you remain and lead in 2022… I ask that you hold my hand Baba…” he went on.

NO DIRECT NOMINATION

Darlin made his intention public when he presented his official document to the ODM headquarters on Wednesday August 21, 2019.

However, Odinga ruled out a direct nomination for any of the candidates in the by-election scheduled for November 7, 2019.

The party also announced that the nominations will be held on Saturday August 31, 2019.

The ODM leader also revealed that at least 24 aspirants will battle it out for the party ticket.