Kiunjuri locusts and other jokes Kenyans are sharing online following his sacking

By Sylvania Ambani January 14th, 2020 2 min read

Kenyans online are showing no sympathy to ongoing Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri following his sacking from the cabinet.

Just moments after President Uhuru Kenyatta announced changes in his cabinet that that excluded Kiunjuri, the former Laikipia East Constituency MP has become the subject of online trolls and memes.

His sacking comes just days after asked members of the public to take pictures of insects they suspect to be locust and post on social media, for identification by his Ministry.

Naturally, Kenyans online have now branded Kiunjuri the locust.

Here are some of the trolls:

 

