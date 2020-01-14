Kiunjuri locusts and other jokes Kenyans are sharing online following his sacking

Kenyans online are showing no sympathy to ongoing Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri following his sacking from the cabinet.

Just moments after President Uhuru Kenyatta announced changes in his cabinet that that excluded Kiunjuri, the former Laikipia East Constituency MP has become the subject of online trolls and memes.

His sacking comes just days after asked members of the public to take pictures of insects they suspect to be locust and post on social media, for identification by his Ministry.

Naturally, Kenyans online have now branded Kiunjuri the locust.

Here are some of the trolls:

Congratulations President Uhuru Kenyatta for finally SACKING Mwangi Kiunjuri …. He was the worst Minister in Kenya’s History … He can now go focus on being Deputy President in 2022 in Alice Wonderland! pic.twitter.com/rh5gS0wcrh — Donald B Kipkorir (@DonaldBKipkorir) January 14, 2020

Your favourite president is in good moods today. Either the Mombasa weather is doing him right, or Mwangi Kiunjuri was the locust in cabinet. — Gabriel Oguda (@gabrieloguda) January 14, 2020

Politically, Uhuru has just created a giant in Mwangi Kiunjuri in Mt Kenya. He can now go out with no restriction as Ruto’s soldier. pic.twitter.com/yvHBF4LSHF — Oliver Mathenge (@OliverMathenge) January 14, 2020

So all time Mwangi Kiunjuri was the locust in the cabinet.#UhuruAddresspic.twitter.com/x3lpSsn9GI — Victor Mochere (@VictorMochere) January 14, 2020

Now that Mwangi Kiunjuri is sacked to whom will we send the Locusts photos? 🤔🤔🤔🤔 Walai President Hapendi jokes za Locusts #UhuruAddress pic.twitter.com/8versYWF8f — Marcello Omutiti Omuttaha🇰🇪 (@MOmuttaha) January 14, 2020

Locusts looking for Mwangi Kiunjuri now that he is no longer a threat to them. pic.twitter.com/a5MiX9k3eD — Steve Audi (@SteveAudi3) January 14, 2020