Kiunjuri: I’m a victim of Uhuru’s ‘selective witch-hunt’ – VIDEO

Former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri has accused President Uhuru Kenyatta of shortchanging him despite supporting his re-election bid in 2017.

Speaking on Sunday while attending mass at the Nanyuki PCEA Church, Kiunjuri also claimed President Kenyatta kicked him out of the cabinet for speaking out against issues affecting the Mt Kenya region.

Kiunjuri said the President has resorted to using the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) as weapons to silence his critics.

“Nani ametukana rais wa Kenya kuliko Gladys Wanga, kuliko Joho, kuliko Junet Mohammed, kuliko Owino na kuliko huyu rafiki yake? Yale matusi yote, hata kunuweka kidole kwa macho wamefanya hiyo. Tumewasamehea hayo yote. But today Mwangi Kiunjuri akisimama… Moses Kuria akisimama aseme barabara za Laikipia haziko sawa, aseme kumalize development kesho yake DCI ama KRA ama EACC,” Kiunjuri said.

DUPED BY UHURU

He also blamed the president for duping him into supporting his presidential bid and stopped him from vying for Laikipia gubernatorial race.

“I had expressed interest in vying for the Laikipia gubernatorial seat but I was told in broad daylight to drop my bid and I would be offered a plum job in government. I will now be jobless for the next three years,” he lamanted.

Regardless, Kiunjuri said the Mt Kenya region will support the President and BBI but urged the state to let people give their opinion on matters of national and regional importance.