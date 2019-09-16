Kitany to attend Linturi’s father’s burial even as divorce case rages in court

Maryanne Kitany, the estranged ‘wife’ of Meru Senator Mithika Linturi, says she is planning to attend the funeral of the senator’s father.

The send-off is set for Igembe, in Meru on Tuesday and Kitany’s presence is certain to raise many eyebrows, given that the couple are currently locked in a messy court battle to determine whether they, indeed, are husband and wife.

Kitany says the couple, who have admitted living together, married under customary law but Kinturi maintains that he just welcomed her to his home as a ‘visitor’.

The outcome of the case will thus determine whether the deceased is indeed Kitany’s legal father-in-law or not.