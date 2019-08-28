Kitany: Linturi denied me my conjugal rights – VIDEO

Former chief of staff at the Deputy President’s office, Marianne Kitany, on Wednesday told a Nairobi court that she decided to end her marriage with Meru Senator Mithika Linturi after seeing pornographic materials in his phone.

While testifying in a divorce case she has filed before a Milimani Court, Ms Kitany said the legislator also denied her conjugal rights.

“I became suspicious about his movements, he would come home late and he doesn’t want to give me my conjugal rights,” Kitany testified.

She added that she sneaked into his phone and found evidence of a woman who had sent the senator a pornographic video.

“I started seeing a difference in his behavior which made me think that there was a third party in our relationship. We talked about it and he denied having such affairs. When I sneaked in to his phone, I found evidence that a woman had sent him a pornographic video and there were also images of different naked women,” she said.

Kitany produced before the court photos to prove that she was married to Linturi under the Nandi and Meru customary laws.

MARRIAGE CEREMONY

She stated that she was married to Linturi on March 26, 2016 after she divorced her previous spouse in 2015.

The court also played a slideshow of images provided by Kitany, which she said were taken during the 2016 disputed marriage ceremony.

Mr Linturi has disputed marrying Ms Kitany and will be calling two witnesses to support his claims.

He said he was legally married to Ms Mercy Kaimenyi at the time Ms Kitany claims they were in a relationship.