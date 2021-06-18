Kisumu flights to continue despite containment measures





748 Air Services says it will continue providing its daily flights between Nairobi and Kisumu cities as scheduled.

Moses Mwangi, the renowned aviation company’s Air Service Managing Director told Nairobi News the new containment measures put by the government to manage a spike in COVID-19 infection rates within the country’s Lake Basin region will not affect the airline’s operations.

“Following the latest government review on COVID-19 containment measures in 13 counties within the Lake Basin region following a spike in the infection rate in the area, We would like to notify you that the lockdown does not affect our Daily Flights to Kisumu,” said Mr. Mwangi.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe on Thursday imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew from 7pm to 4am in the counties of Busia, Vihiga, Kisii, Nyamira, Kakamega, Kericho, Bomet, Bungoma, Trans-Nzoia, Kisumu, Siaya, Homa-Bay, and Migori effective Friday, June 18, 2021, until further notice.

Kagwe also declared the 13 counties COVID-19 hotspot zone after registering a positivity rate of 21 percent against a national average of 9 percent over the last 14 days.

“We will continue to operate as scheduled whilst adhering to COVID-19 containment measures on board all our flights. No meals or water will be served during the containment period,” said 748 Air Services Chairman, Mr. Ahmed Jibril.

The airline operates two daily flights between Nairobi and Kisumu, alongside separate flights to Ukunda and Mara.