Kipchumba Murkomen elated following a successful surgery

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen is a man full of gratitude after undergoing a successful reconstructive surgery following a shoulder dislocation injury he picked up recently during a friendly match between the Senate and the Kitui County Assembly.

Murkomen, who is also the Senate Majority Leader, took to Twitter on Friday, September 20, after being discharged from hospital, to express his gratefulness to the team of doctors who attended to him, his followers for their prayers and support and praised God for the healing.

“Successfully underwent reconstruction of my coracoclavicular ligament. Discharged at last. Appreciating Prof.Ating’a and team. Thank you for the support, prayers and good wishes. Glory to God who restores our health and heals our wounds. Stay blessed,” he wrote

The senator fell down injuring his right shoulder on Monday evening, during a friendly football tournament at Ithookwe showground, Kitui.

TRANSFERRED TO NAIROBI

He was taken to Neema hospital in Kitui and later transferred to Nairobi.

It was in a Nairobi hospital where doctors recommended a minor procedure to correct his dislocated shoulder, raising fears that he would miss the ongoing week-long Senate plenary and committee sittings in Kitui county.

Following the incident, many of his followers took to social media to empathize with him while at the same time wishing him quick recovery.

However, others took advantage of the lawyer’s misfortune to remind him to use his position to introduce laws that help to improve local pitches and training surfaces which Kenyan youths are subjected to in their pursuit of sportsmanship.