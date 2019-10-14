Kipchoge to Obama: Thank you for inspiring me

Eliud Kipchoge has thanked former United State President Barack Obama for being an inspiration to him.

Kipchoge, who was responding to Obama’s earlier tweet, thanked him for his special words.

“Dear Mr. Obama, Thank you for your special words. In life we hope to inspire others. Thank you for inspiring me,” Kipchoge tweeted.

Dear Mr. Obama, Thank you for your special words. In life we hope to inspire others. Thank you for inspiring me. It would be my greatest honour if we could meet, and discuss how we can make this world a running world. As a running world is a peaceful world. #NoHumanIsLimited https://t.co/RTe2Sf7MwZ — Eliud Kipchoge (@EliudKipchoge) October 14, 2019

The reigning Olympic marathon champion and world record holder, who is fresh from registering an astonishing time of 1:59:40 at the INEOS 1:59 Challenge in Vienna, added that he would love to meet Obama and discus how to make the world ‘a running world’.

“It would be my greatest honors if we could meet, and discuss how we can make this world a running world. As a running world is a peaceful world. #NoHumanIsLimited,” Kipchoge tweeted.

The former president had hailed Kipchoge and the new women’s marathon world record holder Brigid Kosgei for their incredible performance at the weekend.

In his congratulatory message, Obama described the two athletes’ achievements as “remarkable examples of humanity’s ability to endure.”