King Kaka’s ‘Wajinga Nyinyi’ gets a sequel from Teardrops

Just days after musician Kennedy Ombima aka King Kaka released a song titled Wajinga Nyinyi another artiste has picked up from him and release spoken word video continuing with the strong anti-corruption message.

The artiste whose stage name is Teardrops released a video for the spoken word describing it as the second part of the one released by King Kaka.

In his performance, just like Kaka, Teardrops starts by saying that he is pumping sense into ‘short wires’ and defiantly says he is ready for any repercussions, referring to himself as the choirmaster.

In his piece, he goes ahead to talk about the deaths of university students giving the examples of Sharon and Mercy Keino, who died under circumstances shrouded in mystery.

“Tulipata new currency but change haiko bado ama Kenya iko blessed na corruption,” the artiste goes ahead to say in the video released on Youtube on Satuday.

He speaks of how Kenyans fought hard to gain independence from the British colonialists to be able to have their ancestral land back only to lose them to Kenyan land grabbers.

He also laments on how Kenya’s Sh200 currency note ironically has an image of people picking cotton yet the country still imports second-hand clothes commonly known as mitumba.

Teardrops negates President Uhuru Kenyatta’s assertion that security starts with an individual Kenyan and opines that it is only corruption that starts with an individual in the country.

The hashtag #WajingaNyinyiPart2 was trending for the better part of the day Saturday following the release of the video, with King Kaka helping push it through his Twitter page.