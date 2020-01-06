King Kaka wins more fans with ‘mature’ response to Passaris rant on social media

Rapper King Kaka has won praises from Kenyans on social media for being the bigger person while responding to a scathing attack from Nairobi Women Representative Esther Passaris.

King Kaka was the recipient of a not very flattering comment from Passaris after the latter was subjected to public criticism for seeking medical treatment abroad.

It all started with a stinging post from a certain George Gathecha directed at Passaris after the legislator posted photos and a video of herself recuperating in India.

“You should stop posting this because, how do you think people from slums feel yet they can’t afford Kenyatta National Hospital KNH?” Gathecha tweeted.

To this Passaris responded:

“#ManUp I invested 50 million to be elected a leader. I served way before being elected.”

What are you doing about it? #ManUp I invested 50 million to be elected a leader. I served way before being elected. At 55 #OfficiallyMadeOfTitenium because of sacrifices I made. As a member of the Health Commitee we shaping the Presidents #AgendaFourKe #UHCKe being crucial.

. https://t.co/oy5iSqNJPD — Hon. Esther M Passaris (@EstherPassaris) January 4, 2020

Her comment attracted the attention of King Kaka who faulted her for posting about the money she used during the campaign.

The rapper told her to instead make Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) a reliable health services provider.

Angered by the rapper’s remarks, Passaris hit back.

And just like in all her other recent tweets, she wasn’t kind with words to the Wajinga Nyinyi hit song artiste.

You are so ‘full and fooled’ by yourself. ‘Words’ can instruct but they don’t do the work or lead. Let me spell it as it is. Get off your high horse & stop being who you truly are #WajingaNyinyi who thinks through hate you can drive or derive change. I have worked & served. You? https://t.co/9dt7npXg18 — Hon. Esther M Passaris (@EstherPassaris) January 6, 2020

She went ahead to remind King Kaka that unlike him, she has worked and served.

King Kaka however gave a calm and composed reply, wishing her a quick recovery since her “wounds are still fresh.”

You know we still need you in Nairobi so I will say a prayer today wishing you a speedy recovery since your wounds are still fresh. All those who have been retweeting her tweets also whisper a prayer. Kunywa dawa na ulale, when healed then we can engage. — KING KAKA (@RabbitTheKing) January 6, 2020

Here is what some Kenyans on Twitter thought of King Kaka’s reply to Passaris:

“I need this level of self-control aki,” @Elainesoya commented.

“That’s maturity We can’t engage with someone in Hossy. You showed trait of real leadership man – that’s pure self control and restraints,” @ynaDualeh tweeted.

“Waah the king punches one man down the referee waves play on,” @aremoh_brian posted.

“That’s the definition of maturity,” said @brayanbkipkirui.