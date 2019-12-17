Join our WhatsApp Channel
King Kaka shows up at DCI, but agency denies summoning him

By Amina Wako December 17th, 2019 1 min read

Kenyan rapper Kennedy Ombima aka King Kaka is currently at the headquarters of the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) along Kiambu road.

King Kaka has been accompanied by several of his fans and supporters, including activist Boniface Mwangi.

However, even as King Kaka presented himself to the DCI, the agency has been quick to deny claims that they summoned him.

In tweet, DCI also warned members of the public to desist from using its platform in seeking media attention.

King Kaka arrived at the DCI shortly after he had announced on social media that he had been summoned by the agency.

Mwangi had said King Kaka had informed him that he was due to appear at the DCI on Tuesday at noon.

Since the release of his controversial new hit Wajinga Nyinyi, King Kaka has been trending on social media due to the song’s hard-hitting message.

In addition, Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has also threatened to sue the rapper for defamation.

