King Kaka says his life is in danger in the wake of ‘Wajinga Nyinyi’

After sparking a major online storm on Saturday with his latest poetic release titled, Wajinga Nyinyi, Kenyan rapper King Kaka (real name Kennedy Ombima) is now seeking protection from unnamed persons who have not taken his works kindly.

In Wajinga Nyinyi King Kaka doesn’t mince words in a bare-knuckled take down of Kenya’s tattered social fabric which has been permaeted with corruption at all levels.

A few hours after the releasing the viral clip King Kaka appeared to hint that he was pulling down the video.

He also asked for protection but did not specify from whom.

On Sunday morning, he agains tweeted about needing protection and prayers.

Woke Up To This. All I can Say is I need protection prayers. Please . pic.twitter.com/vYj27EbOk8

— KING KAKA (@RabbitTheKing) December 15, 2019

The video is however still up on YouTube with 532,000 views plus and counting.

Since its release, Wajinga Nyinyi has been trending for two days in a row.

Most Kenyans agree with what the rapper addressed including the state of the economy, healthcare and poor living conditions of many Kenyans.

King Kaka also took a swipe at controversial pastors, politicians and other personalities who are involved in corruption.