King Kaka reveals phone number which was used to ‘summon’ him to DCI

Rapper King Kaka has spoken out on claims made by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) that he should desist from publicity stunts following his appearance at the agency’s headquarters on Tuesday afternoon.

King Kaka showed up at the DCI headquarters on Tuesday with his supporters including fellow musicians, after he had announce on Twitter that he had been summoned there.

According to the rapper he received a phone call on Tuesday morning from an unknown number threatening him and asking him to come to them (DCI) to room number 304.

“The Number that called us claiming to be CID is +254 746 541 000, and threatened us saying they know our whereabouts, ‘it’s either you come to us or we come for you because where you live’. Officer Onyancha and said Room 304. Please investigate,” tweeted King Kaka.

King Kaka says the number was used to call his manager at 10:41am.

LAWSUIT THREAT

“So what happened my manager was called at 10:41am, wakampigia na wakasema its either you come to us and we know where you are. So come to us inamaanisha ni hapa, so kufika hapa tunaambiwa that the number and the guy do not exist,” said King Kaka.

But Nairobi News has since established that the number shared by King Kaka is registered under a person by the name Callen Mongina Onyancha.

Speaking outside the DCI offices along Kiambu road King Kaka also claimed that he is yet to receive any demand letter from Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru, who is reported to have threatened to sue him for defamation.