Kimani Ichung’wa: Uhuru has been a big disappointment to me





Kikuyu Member of Parliament Kimani Ichung’wa says he is extremely disappointed with President Uhuru Kenyatta and his administration.

In an exclusive interview with Nairobi News, the second-term MP, who is a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto, said the president has failed to fulfill the promises he made for his final term in office.

“I supported him (President Kenyatta) in 2013. In 2017 I used my resources money and time to campaign for him because I believed in the work we had achieved in the last five years. Whether we have done well in this second term is a discussion for another day. But I must say President Kenyatta has been a big disappointment to me his second term,” he said.

UNFUFILLED PROMISES

According to Ichung’wa, the Jubilee government has lost focus of the promises it made to the people of Kenya. He further said the much-talked about Big 4 Agenda is now in the doldrums.

“That loss of focus to me is my biggest disappointment with President Kenyatta this second term. I’m still on my knees praying that he will come back to terms with reality and refocus on delivering on the pledges made to the people of Kenya,” Ichung’wa said.

He added that Kenya’s priority should be about rebuilding the economy and not amending the constitution through the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

Ichung’wa also said people are misinterpreting his friendship and support for DP Ruto’s quest to run for a higher political office.

FRIENDSHIP WITH RUTO

“I know people misinterpret my friendship and my support to Deputy President for other things.”

In July Ichung’wa was de-whipped from the lucrative Budget and Appropriations Committee and moved to Member Services Committee, previously known as the Catering Committee.

This according, to Ichung’wa, had everything to do with his relationship with Ruto.

“The DP is my friend. I met him in 2013 when President Kenyatta introduced him to me. The president asked me to work with the DP. In keeping the my promise to the President, I’m still working with his deputy,” he said.

UNFINISHED JOB

Ichung’wa said no amount of intimidation will change his mind in his support for the Deputy President.

At the same time, Ichung’wa said he has no intentions of running for the gubernatorial seat in Kiambu county in 2022, given that he still wants to finish the work he has been doing for the people of Kikuyu constituency.

“I have no desire to run for the seat of the Governor. I want, if given another chance, to finish what I have started here in Kikuyu… I pray through God’s grace that in another term I will be able to finish the work,” he said.

Ichung’wa also said he would wish to depart the political scene in the same capacity.

“I want to do my thing as the Member of Parliament and exit the scene and let other people take over.”