Kidero trolls Sonko after Uhuru takes over in Nairobi

A post by former Nairobi governor Evans Kidero following a move by Governor Mike Sonko to surrender county functions to the national government has set tongues wagging on social media.

Kidero shared a cryptic message on Facebook momenets after Sonko handed over the management of the county to the national government.

“Running Nairobi is not a walk in the park,” wrote Dr Kidero.

This was accompanied by a video link to the handing over ceremony that was held at Uhuru Park in 2017.

“If there is something that has no doubt we both love this city, me and you are like jealous lovers, fought, pushed and often even called each other names in trying to prove our worth to the people of Nairobi. My wife Susan says that she is glad to have me back from the other woman who is Nairobi,” Dr Kidero explained during his speech.

Kenyans online expressed varied views on Dr Kidero’s post, below are some of their comments:

“Gavana Kidero you are vindicated!” said Ann Sirengo.

“Sonko was voted in to punish Kidero, not to perform. I don’t think many of those who voted for him genuinely expected him to do better,” wrote Jarunda Jaluth.

“Up to now, I haven’t understood how the people of Nairobi voted in Sonko and left out Dr Kidero.

What an embarrassment,” commented Robert Owour.

“Going by what has transpired for the last two-plus years, you did a great job,” stated Silas Korir.

“Some people have a very big problem that we’re not interested in helping them in solving…Kidero was the best …and Sonko was the worst,” said Enock Handsome.

“Yes and we miss you now than ever. You can’t access Nairobi due to traffic congestion and all parking were sold to the highest bidder. I hope central government will bring back sanity,” responded Paulgithukunjoroge Njoroge.