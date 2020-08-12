Kibicho trashes DP Ruto’s ‘Deep State’ theory





Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho has rubbished claims by Deputy President William Ruto over the existence of a ‘Deep State’ or ‘system’ within President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government.

Without naming names, the powerful PS also suggested that Ruto was already scared of losing the 2022 general elections.

Kibicho spoke on Wednesday in an interview with Spice FM.

“There isn’t a deep state that we know of. The government is structured in a way that we can interrogate whatever happens,” Kibicho said.

“You know there are very many people that we keep hearing and also wonder what they are, you see when people don’t understand something, they try to create explanations,” added Kibicho.

Kibicho spoke a day after the DP publicly expressed concerns that the so called deep state is planning to frustrate his presidential ambitions come 2022 when he hopes to succeed President Kenyatta.

PRESIDENTIAL AMBITIONS

These plans, the DP said, include rigging votes against him in the 2022 presidential elections, a battle he says he is ready for.

“People are saying there is a system, that there are people who will steal votes. That however much we vote, that there are people who will decide. I want to declare here that I am waiting for those people. I am waiting to see the Deep State. I am waiting for that system. I will come with wananchi (the people) and God,” Ruto said in a viral video.

Besides Ruto, former Vice Presidents Kalonzo Musyoka and Musalia Mudavadi as well as former Bondo MP, Oburu Odinga, are some of the leaders who have publicly suggested the existence of a deep state in the government.