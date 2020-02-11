Kibaki’s grandson claps back at Miguna for throwing shade at retired president

Former president Mwai Kibaki’s grandson Sean Andrew has publicly defended his grandfather following a Twitter salvo fired by exiled Kenyan lawyer Miguna Miguna.

This after Miguna accused Kibaki’s handlers of not dressing the retired president in the appropriate footwear.

“No one could dress Kibaki with a decent pair of shoes today,” wrote Miguna.

He was commenting on the photos of Kibaki paying his last respects to his predecessor and former boss Daniel arap Moi at Parliament buildings on Sunday.

The footwear that Miguna was make reference to were the orthopedic shoes that Kibaki wore on that occasion.

But Andrew, a fashion designer, fired back, posting a photo showing Miguna traveling in slippers on a flight.

“Let me leave this here so we do not forget,” he captioned that photo.

Orthopedic shoes are specially designed footwear worn by people of all ages who suffer from uncomfortable foot mechanics.

They are aimed at supporting the structure of the foot, ankle, and leg.

The shoes mainly serve persons with swollen feet, heel challenges, diabetes, arthritis, and crucially, persons recovering from foot surgery.