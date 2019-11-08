KhalwaleChallenge: Kenyans outdo each other in hilarious challenge

Cheeky Kenyans have launched yet another online challenge to see who comes up with the best photo imitating the stone stunt by former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale in Kibra on Thursday that went viral.

Khalwale became the butt of the joke online after he was pictured armed with stones during the tension-filled Kibra by-election that was won by ODM party’s Imran Benard Okoth.

In one of the pictures doing rounds on social media, the bullfighter is seen collecting stones from a ditch and posing as if ready for whatever comes his way after rowdy youth made attempts to kick him out of the expansive slum.

Well, as expected Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) did not miss the opportunity to initiate and sustain a challenge aping the posture by Khalwale that trended for the better part of Friday afternoon.

Below are some of the pictures from the challenge.

Hahaaa #KhalwaleChallenge ..this one has made my day https://t.co/m8jcVTiqOp — Le General the great (@OliechLucas) November 8, 2019