Khalwale: Why I decided to solve this thing ‘mundu khu mundu’

Former Senator Boni Khalwale says he had to defend himself as a ‘man’ after he was confronted by people he claims were ODM goons during Thursday’s Kibra by-elections.

Khalwale was caught on camera and video engaging an unidentified opponent in a vicious stone-throwing duel at the dusty DC’s grounds in Kibra.

MAN TO MAN

Khalwale told residents of his home country that the scenario was akin to the Biblical story when Daniel found himself surrounded by lions.

Khalwale also claimed the goons specifically targeted Luhya MPs in Kibra.

“They (goons) surrounded me. I weighed them up and saw they were grown-up men like me. I decided to solve this thing man to man. My situation was like that of Daniel in the Bible who suddenly found himself surrounded by lions. I stood my ground and handled them man to man. Am I not a man?” he asked an excited crowd in vernacular.

STONED

“My brother (Moses) Wetangula and the Ford-Kenya party candidate (Hamisi) Butichi were peaceful and only went to Kibra to ask for votes which is their right. But they were stoned and chased away,” Khalwale explained.

“I was with Didmus Baraza (Kimilili), Benjamin Washiali (Mumias East), and Malulu Injendi (Malava). Baraza was stoned and lost his spectacles and hat. Washiali was forced to flee. Malulu was injured and rushed to the hospital. I had to stand tall and defend Mariga.”

ODM’s Bernard Okoth won the election with Jubilee Party’s McDonald Mariga finishing second.