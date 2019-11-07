Khalwale kicked out of Baba’s ‘bedroom’

A video showing former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale being hounded off ‘Baba’s bedroom’ is trending online.

In the minute-long footage, the seasoned politician is seen walking hurriedly out of a venue that appears to be in Kibra.

BABA’S BEDROOM

He is surrounded by a group of people posing as part of his security but has a larger crowd behind him which doesn’t appear to appreciate his presence.

“Hapa ni bedroom ya Baba! Hatutaki mchezo hapa!” a voice is heard saying in the background.

The former senator later posted a photo on social media while donning the same attire and claimed he was ‘cleaning the bedroom’.

BY-ELECTION

These incidents are believed to be related to the ongoing Kibra by-elections, with area residents voting to elect their next Member of Parliament.

ODM’s Bernard Okoth, retired footballer McDonald Mariga of the Jubilee Party and ANC’s Eluid Owalo are among the 24 candidates who are contesting for the seat.

Provisional results are expected to start streaming in on Thursday night.

Khalwale is fronting for Mariga in this constituency which ODM MPs have repeatedly described as Raila Odinga’s ‘bedroom’, owing to its popularity in the area.