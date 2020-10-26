Khaligraph, wife Georgina quietly welcome baby number two





Rapper Khaligraph Jones is the newest dad in town.

Khaligraph broke the news on Sunday to his fans via Instagram, with a picture of himself cradling his new born child.

Brian Ouko and his wife Georgina Muteti welcomed their son, baby Lu on October 11 but chose to keep it under wraps until Sunday.

In a post shared on social media, Georgina revealed that she gave birth to her second born through normal delivery unlike her first pregnancy where she had to undergo an emergency Cesarean Section (CS).

“I did it! I got my VBAC! 12:58AM, After having a caesarean birth *emergency* with my first child (Amali), I had a safe vaginal delivery with my second. Baby Lu.”

According to the new mother, she was forced to change hospitals twice.

“That was only after changing hospitals twice, switching doctors last minute and believing in myself!” she added.

“Through prayer and screaming during labor I delivered my son, I’m a happy and tired mum of two now! #2weeks Btw I forgot how hard having a newborn is🥴and breastfeeding,” she posted.

Khaligraph, on the other hand, posted an adorable video of himself in the company of his two kids rapping to his latest track Kwenda with the caption, “The Lwanda Magere Legacy.”

The couple welcomed their first-born, a baby girl named Amali Jones Omollo, in June last year and earlier this month Muteti confirmed they were not expecting twins.

Read: No twins for rapper Khaligraph Jones

Khaligraph said he was more than excited to expand his family and he had been “overworking” in all the areas of his life; from his music to expanding his cartel.

The award-winning rapper has another son with rapper Cashy Karimi who called him out a few weeks ago for allegedly failing to support his son financially.