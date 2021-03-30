Keroche heiress Anerlisa Muigai flaunts baby bump

Tanzanian musician Ben Pol and Keroche Breweries heiress Anerlisa Muigai and a photo she shared of her baby bump. PHOTO | COURTESY

Last Month, Keroche Breweries heiress Anerlisa Muigai shared a cryptic message with her fans on social media before taking a hiatus hinting that she might be expecting her first child with her husband, Tanzanian singer Ben Pol.

On Monday, she was back to social media and with some good news after she flaunted her growing baby bump.

Through her Insta stories, Anerlisa shared a video of herself holding the bump and captioned it, “How I feel today.”

She had earlier shared a video while at the Nairobi Hospital and captioned it, “Not every time you go to the hospital is bad news, God is good is all I can say new hair”.

“Feeling blessed with my mum in NH,” she added.

She went on to share another video clip which highlighted all the pregnancy symptoms and stages, making clear her current status.

“Husband to dad, wife morning sickness, fatigue, boob tenderness, gas, stretch marks, weight gain, feet swelling, prenatal, no sleep, braxton hicks, cravings, water breaking, contractions, and labour.”

The 33-year-old Nero Water Company CEO deleted photos of herself in a doorway rocking a yellow, deep plunge dress that she had taken on Valentine’s eve.

Earlier this year, she confirmed that she was ready to start a family with Pol.

In an interview with Mwanaspoti, Anerlisa said, “I would love to have three kids and we have spoken to everyone we would love it like that.”

The couple got engaged in 2019 after dating for a few months and later proceeded to conduct a traditional wedding later on in the same year.

Last year, they tied the knot at a secret lavish wedding in Tanzania.