Kenya’s Covid-19 patient zero chases Miss Tourism crown in Malaysia





Ivy Brenda Rotich, who was the first patient of Covid-19 in the country, is on a mission to be crowned Miss Tourism International in Malaysia on Sunday.

The beauty queen last week took to social media and requested Kenyans to vote for her as she competes in the Miss Tourism beauty pageant in Malaysia.

The 27-year-old, who was crowned Miss Tourism Kericho County will be battling it out against 30 other Miss Tourism contestants from different parts of the world.

According to the competition’s official website, the winner of Miss Tourism International 2020/2021 will be crowned on Sunday, January 17.

“Meet your new Miss Tourism delegate to Malaysia. Join me as I battle it out with Miss Tourism contestants from all over the world for the Final Crown. Help me bring the crown home so the world can discover Kenya’s magical story and the untold wealth of destinations. You can win 10,000/= by voting for me. Just FOLLOW THE LINK BELOW and comment “I VOTE KENYA” under their Facebook post. Let’s run this!…,” Ivy wrote on social media.

Last year when the first case was confirmed in Kenya, the Ministry of Health initially kept the identity a secret with Health CS Mutahi Kagwe only saying the patient was a 27-year-old woman who returned to the country from US via London.

Brenda was publicly referred to as Kenya’s Patient Zero until April 1, 2020 when her identity was revealed after she recovered from the virus.

She was unmasked during a video call with President Uhuru Kenyatta together with Brian Orinda, who was patient number 3.

After her unveiling, she received backlash from Kenyans some doubting her story whle others attacking her forcing Kagwe to warn that those found culpable will be arrested and prosecuted in accordance with the law.

He expressed outrage over the attacks on her while at the same time wondering why a section of Kenyans took to social media to make a mockery of the government’s efforts to raise awareness.

Brenda and Brian were shortly criticised as government projects meant to drive an agenda.

Social media users turned personal and scrambled onto her social media accounts to discredit her account with some sharing photos of her in bikinis.

Brenda is a peace ambassador and human rights activist, according to her Facebook Profile.

“I’m a universal peace ambassador. I’m a human rights activist. Sustainable Development Goals,” read her profile.

She studied at Moi Girls High School in Eldoret for her O level.

She also studied Information and Telecommunication Engineering at both Jomo Kenyatta University (JKUAT) and the Multimedia University of Kenya.

During her time at MMU, she co-founded the first Engineering Students Association at the University.

In 2015, she was elected as the student leader in charge of Gender, Health and Environment at the university and also the Secretary of Gender and Special Needs.

At JKUAT, she graduated with upper second class honours in engineering.

According to her Facebook, she had worked for Safaricom in the department of electrical and telecommunication engineering and currently works at Incotech Ltd based in England.