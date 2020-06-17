Kenya’s biggest Facebook group page pulled down, again

One of biggest Facebook groups in Kenya was on Monday deleted from the social media platform for the second time in three years for allegedly violating Facebook policies.

The group, called Group Kenya, had more than 2.1 million followers from across the country by the time it was deleted by the social media giant.

PULLED DOWN

The group was in 2017 pulled down under unclear circumstances and within hours after it was deleted, its administrators formed another group with the same name and posted a message to explain the change of fortunes.

“Right now all that is left is to make attempts to contact Facebook’s notoriously detached support and hope that they resolve the issue and reinstate the group,” the post read back then.

Members use the platform to discuss a wide range of topics including relationships, politics, job searches and other trending issues.

Nairobi News reached out to Facebook Communications Manager, East Africa Janet C. Kemboi on why the social media platform pulled down the group but had not received a response by the time of this article’s publication.

According to Facebook’s terms and conditions, objectionable content includes hate speech, violent and graphic content, adult nudity and sexual activity, sexual solicitation, and insensitive content.

GUIDELINES

Legally, Facebook reserves the right to shut down users or groups deemed to contravene its terms and conditions.

“People can report potentially violating content, including Pages, Groups, Profiles, individual content, and comments,” says Facebook.

Sometimes users and group administrators receive a warning message alerting them of a breach of terms and conditions.

After deleting your page, Facebook routinely sends you a message informing you that the page has been disabled and is no longer available.

The most common reason why pages are deleted is because they do not adhere to Facebook’s Competition and Promotion Guidelines.