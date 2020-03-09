Kenyans won’t forgive man who blocked best moment of Beyond Zero Marathon – VIDEO

The best moment of this year’s Beyond Zero Half Marathon was without doubt when the First Lady Margaret Kenyatta received President Uhuru Kenyatta at the finish line with a hug and handed him the medal.

The President had just finished the 2.6km race of the event held on Sunday at the Nyayo National Stadium in a time of 30 minutes and 50.1 seconds.

The First Lady even kissed the president.

But many Kenyans following the race on TV missed the moment after an unidentified person crept into the shot and blocked the cameraman’s view at that very brief moment.

As expected Kenyans, in a cheerful banter, expressed their frustration with this fellow who ruined it all for them.

“It was time to record one of the most beautiful moments for the president then all of a sudden the little brother of Ruto blocked the camera. It was personal and a threat to Uhuru,” Nasirudiin TheCadhaa commented.

“That evil spirit blocked the best moment😏😏,” Gladys Mwikali posted.

“Big heads are a blessing but in this guy’s case, he’s a total witch. Saitan. Kirudiwo…” Tony Sati wrote.

“That guy is a real definition of a witch… chieth! How dare he do that? Spoilt a good picture and story for the week, puga!😂😂😂” Tracy Merlyn said.

“That big head is a witch, how can he deny our eyes the very best part, saitan,” Cyrrus Mu Tour posted.

” The moment I so much waiting for then boom! Abig head, a wizard from enugu kingdom,” Angela Mbayaki commented.

” That guy should be arrested, how can he distract us from seeing the evidence, hio picha ingemake meme Poa Sana,” Annbel Kamau said.