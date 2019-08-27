Kenyans unload bottled anger against Jubilee on hapless census enumerators

Frustrated Kenyans who are angry with the Jubilee government because of various reasons have found a release: The hapless enumerators of the ongoing 2019 national census.

So far, there have been reports of Kenyans arrested for simply kicking out the enumerators while others have shared pictures of their families partaking of meals during the exercise as the enumerators watch.

In one of the most brazen attack on the enumerators, a woman in Juja, Kiambu County, was arrested for obstructing census officials and lying.

Police officers on Sunday arrested Nelly Kinja, a tenant at Joyland estate in Juja, for blocking enumerators from counting her, using vulgar language and lying.

Ms Kinja, according to a police report, purported to be the landlady and told the enumerators, who were accompanied by an area elder, that she would not be enumerated as the government has overburdened her through payments of land rates.

AMID THREATS

In another instance, a man complained that all his neighbours were hostile towards an enumerator, who inferred that the Kenyans were releasing bottled frustration.

Sad state of todays affairs…who has the son of Jomos ear? Pls share this with him… pic.twitter.com/FZKnF3fPci — Crime Watch Nairobi (@suemc_phee) August 25, 2019

The 2019 National Census exercise kicked off on Saturday amid threats of arrests if you give false information.

Kenyans are angry at the Jubilee government particularly over broken promises and a shrinking economy.

The exercise, which will end on August 31, has not go as smooth as the last one in 2009 when the government, after the first 24 hours, announced that 70 percent of the population had already been enumerated.

Those frustrated have been camping on social media to express some of their fears and concerns about the process.

Here are a few:

"But we give ID information to the security guards when we enter a building. Why not to the census guys?" Do you also tell each security guard where you live, what assets you own, how often you travel, who your family is and where they live, your ethnic group etc.? — Nanjala Nyabola (@Nanjala1) August 25, 2019

Whoever is comfortable sharing his ID to census folks, can as well post it here (since munasema the information is public) (also, you can post your phone numbers and GPS of your huts just for kicks) — Sewe Saldanha (@ClanSewe) August 25, 2019

Kenyans have expressed unprecedented ignorance on this matter of census.. #WajirCensusFraud — Antony Tito Sammy (@tito_antony) August 27, 2019

Census information is supposed to be anonymous for a reason.

So that people can be as truthful as possible. — #NobodyCanStopReggae (@NdungiGithuku) August 26, 2019

I can swear, there's a part in the #Censuskenya2019 they are supposed to asked you about the animals you own🙃

Am I the only one who had the 'census people' fill in for them without being asked all the questions?

I am starting to wonder how realible this data will be… — Khatlady (@HerStoryAfrica) August 26, 2019

Who made the Census questionnaire 😁😁😁😁

👉👉👉Also who appointed this enumerators to whom common sense is not common to them…. You live in a rental 3rd floor and asks if you keep livestock Looking at you….ask the black melanin 👉 👉 👉 Are you an Albino? Jesoo Konya — Da Vincë (@TheAtsangu) August 26, 2019